Law minister urges opposition for 'constructive suggestions' on constitutional amendments

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar Saturday made a heartfelt appeal to the opposition, urging them to put aside their personal interests and go with constructive suggestions for constitutional amendments rather than merely criticizing the proposed changes.
In an exclusive talk with private news channel, Tarar emphasized the importance of broad agreement on the amendments, reassuring that no decisions will be made without consensus.
He invited open-hearted suggestions to foster a collaborative environment, shifting the focus from criticism to constructive dialogue .
The government is keen on addressing concerns and making progress on the constitutional package, he added.
He reiterated the government's commitment to resolving all outstanding issues through collaborative efforts and meaningful dialogue.
He emphasized that the government is eager to engage in constructive table talks with the opposition, aiming to find mutually beneficial solutions.
Tarar stressed that consensus-building is crucial for the country's progress and stability.
