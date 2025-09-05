Open Menu

Law Minister Urges Opposition To Focus On Flood Victims, Avoid Politicization

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Law Minister urges opposition to focus on flood victims, avoid politicization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday urged opposition members to refrain from politicizing parliamentary proceedings and instead prioritize discussions on the hardships of flood-affected people.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was actively working with provincial governments to provide rescue and relief to victims.

He regretted that certain questions were being raised merely for political point-scoring without meaningful follow-up. “Leadership changes will ultimately be decided by the people of Pakistan,” he said, calling on the opposition to wait for their turn through the democratic process.

The minister appealed to opposition members to sit with the government and discuss rehabilitation measures for families whose homes had been submerged and whose lives had become increasingly difficult.

“You have come to this House through their votes; therefore, it is our collective duty to ease their hardships,” he added.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, while speaking on the occasion, said it would have been better if opposition members had attended the NDMA briefing. “I am ready to arrange a separate briefing for the opposition if they are willing,” he offered.

The Speaker said that the House must deliberate on crucial issues, including floods and terrorism. Praising the NDMA’s performance, he said the authority provides early warnings and prepares arrangements in advance.

APP/zah-tsw-rzr

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

4 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

11 hours ago
 Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

18 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

18 hours ago
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

19 hours ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

21 hours ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

23 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

1 day ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan