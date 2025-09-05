Law Minister urges opposition to focus on flood victims, avoid politicization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday urged opposition members to refrain from politicizing parliamentary proceedings and instead prioritize discussions on the hardships of flood-affected people.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was actively working with provincial governments to provide rescue and relief to victims.

He regretted that certain questions were being raised merely for political point-scoring without meaningful follow-up. “Leadership changes will ultimately be decided by the people of Pakistan,” he said, calling on the opposition to wait for their turn through the democratic process.

The minister appealed to opposition members to sit with the government and discuss rehabilitation measures for families whose homes had been submerged and whose lives had become increasingly difficult.

“You have come to this House through their votes; therefore, it is our collective duty to ease their hardships,” he added.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, while speaking on the occasion, said it would have been better if opposition members had attended the NDMA briefing. “I am ready to arrange a separate briefing for the opposition if they are willing,” he offered.

The Speaker said that the House must deliberate on crucial issues, including floods and terrorism. Praising the NDMA’s performance, he said the authority provides early warnings and prepares arrangements in advance.

APP/zah-tsw-rzr