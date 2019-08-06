UrduPoint.com
Law Minister Urges World Powers To Fulfill Its Responsibility On Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:51 PM

Law and Justice Minister Farogh Naseem Tuesday urged the world powers to play its pro-active role to fulfill its responsibility over Kashmir issue as the decision of Indian government has put the regional peace and stability on stake

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Law and Justice Minister Farogh Naseem Tuesday urged the world powers to play its pro-active role to fulfill its responsibility over Kashmir issue as the decision of Indian government has put the regional peace and stability on stake.

Talking to ptv news channel, he expressed its strongest concern over the decision of the Indian government to revoke the special status of Indian occupied Kashmir and termed it a nefarious effort to usurp the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

He said, "I strongly condemned India's constitutional changes in Kashmir adding, Kashmir is a disputed area and its people should be given the right of plebiscite".

He said India was snatching the rights of the people in occupied Kashmir through state-sponsored terrorism, he added.

Pakistan's always desired for peace and peaceful solution to Kashmir dispute, he added.

United Nations needs to take immediate action as it is violation of its own resolutions, he said, adding that Kashmiris have rendered huge sacrifices for freedom and these sacrifices would not go in vain.

He said politicians, military and whole nation were on same page over Kashmiris right to self-determination as Kashmiris have many expectations from Pakistan over the recent situation in the valley.

