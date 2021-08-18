Law minister visits control room, reviews Muharram processions' security

Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat here Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the provincial control room at the Civil Secretariat and reviewed the security of Muharram processions and Majalis (gatherings) across the province through video link

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat here Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the provincial control room at the Civil Secretariat and reviewed the security of Muharram processions and Majalis (gatherings) across the province through video link.

On this occasion, Additional Secretary (Internal Security) Home Department, Hussain Bahadur briefed the minister about the security arrangements.

During the briefing, Raja Basharat also issued instructions to all the divisional and district administration officers regarding ensuring foolproof security by keeping a close eye on every procession and gathering, besides ensuring implementation on COVID-19 SOPs.

The law minister said that security personnel should be kept alert till the end of every Majlis and procession adding that in case of any emergency, the Provincial Control Room should be informed immediately and necessary steps should be started without any delay.

Raja Basharat said that the district administration should maintain a close coordination with the licensees of Muharram processions and meetings in their respective areas and ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

He directed the commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Regional Police Officers (RPOs), District Police Officers (DPOs) and Tehsil administrations across the province to remain in the field on 9th and 10th of Muharram to monitor the security and other necessary measures.