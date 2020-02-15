UrduPoint.com
Law Minister Visits GGDC Charsadda

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:39 PM

Law minister visits GGDC Charsadda

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan Saturday visited Government Girls Degree College (GGDC) Charsadda and inspected newly constructed building

He was accompanied by officials concerned of communication and works department and district administration.

He was accompanied by officials concerned of communication and works department and district administration.

He also visited class rooms and apprised himself about the facilities being provided to students.

The minister also directed the quarters concerned to complete the remaining construction work and said that no compromise would be made on quality of construction work.

He said the government has increased education allocation aiming improvement of education and to construct educational institutions.

More Stories From Pakistan

