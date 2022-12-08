(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Ministry of Law and Justice and UN Women Pakistan here on Thursday organized a one-day consultation on the issues and challenges in the implementation of pro-women laws in Gilgit Baltistan. The aim of the consultation was to develop an agenda and roadmaps for implementation of pro- women law in the GB region. Parliamentary Secretary Law and Justice, Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz in her opening address said, "Although Pakistan has established a good legal framework for women through a number of pro-women legislation yet the conviction rates remain low. The main challenge faced by the women and girls across Pakistan is access to justice. But through legislative measures, knowledge sharing, capacity building and continuous advocacy, we can overcome these challenges." The meeting was apprised that during last two quarters of 2022, UN Women's team has conducted a series of provincial consultations to develop legislative agenda and roadmaps for implementation of pro-women laws at provincial level in KP, Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab. UN Women's portfolio Manager EVAW, Saman Ahsan highlighted the organizational commitments and programmes for strengthening institutions, improving response mechanisms, and facilitating survivors and victims of gender-based violence.

She said, "Despite many women focused legislations in place, yet Pakistan continues to rank low in gender index on account of weak implementation mechanisms at institutional level. She stressed upon the need for collective efforts with relevant shareholders in addressing the gaps in implementation of pro women laws." She also emphasised on the importance of engaging men and boys in the process of bringing empowerment for women and curbing harmful practices.

Former Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez Ur Rehman highlighted the struggle of women of Gilgit Baltistan and explained different initiatives by the government of GB. He said, "Unless a woman is not treated equally by the with male counterparts at all levels, the struggle to attain equality would continue." Coordinator to Chief Minister GB on policy Yasir Abbas, Secretary of WDD, Social Welfare, Human Rights, Child Rights, and Youth and Population GB Mr. Raja Rashid Ali Khan and Secretary of Law and Prosecution Department Mr. Rahim Gul also spoke at the occasion. In addition, relevant stakeholders from executive branches of the government including police, medico-legal, media, and education were also present and shared their perspectives and challenges in implementation of these laws.