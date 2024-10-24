Law Ministry Clarifies Misconceptions Regarding 26th Constitutional Amendment
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday clarified certain misconceived interpretations made in the press and social media with regard to the constitution (twenty-sixth Amendment) Act, 2024.
In a press release, the ministry said that the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (commission) in terms of Article 175A (2) of the constitution now comprise 13 members. In its first meeting the commission shall nominate judges in term of Article 191A to form constitutional benches of the Supreme Court and the senior most judge amongst the nominated judges shall be the most senior judge of the constitutional benches.
It said that the senior most judge of the constitutional benches shall also become a member of the commission. If he is already a member of the commission, then the next senior judge of the constitutional benches shall become a member of the commission.
It is also clarified that in terms of Article 175A(2) read with 175A(3D) no action or decision taken by the commission shall be invalid or called in question on the ground of existence of any vacancy or absence of any member from any meeting of the commission.
Further, the constitution benches in the high courts shall be formed by the commission under Article 202A, however, such formation shall only become effective once the Parliament in joint sitting in respect of Islamabad High Court and the provincial assemblies in respect of their respective high courts pass the resolution by majority of total membership thereof. Till the formation of the constitutional benches in the high courts, the respective high courts have jurisdiction to entertain cases as were being entertained before commencement of the constitution (twenty-sixth Amendment) Act, 2024.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Pak-Eng test match2 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally for Kashmiris to be held at Sindh Uni on Oct 282 minutes ago
-
CIA arrest smuggler, recover drugs12 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for polio drive12 minutes ago
-
'Will not sit idle until Pakistan purged of poliovirus,' says PM12 minutes ago
-
Family-oriented event to be held at PNCA to mark UN Day22 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District32 minutes ago
-
Marriage hall sealed32 minutes ago
-
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment37 minutes ago
-
129 new dengue cases reported42 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II44 minutes ago
-
Jatli Police arrest proclaimed offender52 minutes ago