Law ministry concludes training of customs prosecutors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Ministry of Law and Justice, in collaboration with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), successfully concluded a transformative three-day training program for customs prosecutors.

The training program was held at the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF), which aimed to enhance prosecutors' professional capabilities, equipping them to address emerging challenges in combating smuggling, enforcing trade laws, and ensuring legitimate trade practices.

The training covered critical topics, including trade-based money laundering, customs laws, prosecutorial skills, evidence handling, trial procedures, and international trade compliance. Specialized sessions focused on tariff structures, customs valuation, civil proceedings against goods, and appeals and revisions, fostering a comprehensive understanding of customs-related legal frameworks.

Distinguished keynote speakers from the Federal Board Revenue, the Attorney General’s office, the Federal Judicial academy, and the Ministry of Law and Justice enriched the program with their expertise. Participants gained practical insights into identifying and prosecuting customs offences, drafting and presenting cases, and inter-agency collaboration.

The concluding ceremony was attended by the officers from the Ministry of Law & Justice, Federal Board of Revenue and National Institute of Banking and Finance. The Federal Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The Secretary emphasized the importance of ongoing training in the rapidly evolving legal field.

He praised the participants for their enthusiastic engagement and acknowledged the excellent facilities provided by the National Institute of Banking and Finance.

The Secretary reiterated the Ministry's commitment to fostering excellence in legal practice and expressed enthusiasm for organizing similar training programs in the future to further enhance the skills and capabilities of legal professionals nationwide.

Raja Naeem Akbar commended the efforts of the FBR, acknowledging their commitment to the professional growth of legal practitioners, and praised NIBAF for providing facilities for the program.

The Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, Mr. Rashid Mahmood, conveyed his appreciation for the efforts and dedication of all participants. He highlighted the significance of such training programs in strengthening the capacity of customs prosecutors and enhancing the overall efficiency of the legal system. The Chairman reaffirmed FBR's commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to the professional growth and development of legal practitioners.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates, followed by a group photo and a networking lunch. This initiative marks a significant step toward strengthening Pakistan’s legal framework, ensuring the professional excellence of customs prosecutors, and fostering good governance across the country.