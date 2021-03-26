Law ministry constitutes committee for implementation of Anti-Rape Ordinance

The Ministry of Law and Justice has constituted a 42 member special committee for the implementation of Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance, 2021 headed by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bokhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice has constituted a 42 member special committee for the implementation of Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance, 2021 headed by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bokhari.

The first meeting of the Committee was convened on Friday under the Chairpersonship of Barrister Maleeka Bokhari at the Law Ministry.

According to the Spokesperson of the ministry, preliminary matters pertaining to implementation of the provisions of Anti -Rape Ordinance including drafting of various guidelines were under discussion.

Regular weekly meetings are expected to be held over the next few months.