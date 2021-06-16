Law ministry contradicts news item about pressurizing bars

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday rebutted a news item circulating in a section of media that the federal government was pressurizing the tehsil and district bars and High Court Bar Associations for issuing resolutions against sitting judges of the Supreme Court and Higher Judiciary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday rebutted a news item circulating in a section of media that the Federal government was pressurizing the tehsil and district bars and High Court Bar Associations for issuing resolutions against sitting judges of the Supreme Court and Higher Judiciary.

According to the spokesman, the ministry categorically stated that the said news was incorrect and fake. Neither the federal government, nor law ministry had issued any such instructions, he added.