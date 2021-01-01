UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law Ministry Dealt With 17 Ordinances, 36 Acts During 2020: Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 02:00 PM

Law ministry dealt with 17 ordinances, 36 acts during 2020: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The drafting and Legislation Wing of the Ministry of Law and Justice dealt with 17 Ordinances and 36 Acts during the past year 2020 according to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

In addition to the Acts and Ordinances, 157 Private member Bills were also received by the Ministry for advice and examination from Senate and National Assembly which were disposed off during the year.

The spokesperson said that the Administration Wing of the Ministry has worked on the revamping of the library of the Ministry of Law and Justice along with the computerization of around 40,000 books. In order to move towards digitalization and give a common man access to Pakistan Code, an application for smart phones has also been developed during the year 2020 which is ready to be launched, she added.

She said that the Administration Wing also paved the way for the upgradation of the capacity of research of the Ministry by obtaining online subscription of legal/law sites of Pakistan and foreign renowned websites of the world. The PCT Wing updated some 111 laws and amendments on the website pakistancode.gov.pk by the end of the year, she added.

She said the Development Wing of the Ministry has started the construction work on the new Building of Supreme Court, Branch Registry which will be completed in 36 months.

A major breakthrough in the year 2020 was the establishment of a video link facility between Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad and Provincial Branch Registries, she added.

The spokesperson stated that the Contract Wing of the Ministry efficiently disposed off 385 International and Domestic Agreements, Treaties, MoUs, Contracts, Protocols etc. while 43 cases of legal opinion were received from different government departments which were timely disposed off during the year. In addition to that, the Opinion Wing disposed off 834 cases out of 961 received for opinion and interpretation of Law. During the course of the year 2020, total of 33559 receipts were disposed off out of 33996 by all the Wings combined, with a disposal rate of 98.71%, she added.

She said, "Approximately 195 million Rupees were disbursed between different Bar Councils/Associations. A total of 21 meetings of Cabinet Committee for the disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) were held under the chairmanship of Law Minister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem throughout the Year, and a total of 101 decisions were taken in those meetings. Disposal of business was conducted efficiently by the Cabinet Committee on ECL which dealt with total of 463 cases."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Supreme Court World Business Law Minister Man 2020 All From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Govt ready for dialogue on national issues in parl ..

34 minutes ago

Fast bowler Naseem Shah named as Men’s emerging ..

36 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 1,029 more COVID-19 cases, 61,769 ..

45 minutes ago

S. Korea's export grows 12.6 pct in December 2020

45 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,286,709

46 minutes ago

Kazakh president vows to continue reforms in New Y ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.