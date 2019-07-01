(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The Ministry of Law has submitted a six-page reply to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the dismissal case of Mushtaq Sukhera as federal tax ombudsman.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 1st July, 2019) The Law Ministry has declared illegal the appointment of Mushtaq Sukhera as Federal tax ombudsman.

Declaring his appointment as illegal, the Law Ministry stated that only the president has the authority to make such appointments. There is no need for a recommendation from the prime minister.

The appointment which was to be made by the president, was done over prime minister’s recommendation.

The Law Ministry said that Mushtaq Sukhera’s appointment is not according to law. It is not necessary to remove him through Supreme Judicial Council.

It is also not necessary to issue a show cause over the illegal appointment.

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in Punjab, Mushtaq Sukhera was appointed the federal tax ombudsman in August 2017 by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

The federal government had removed Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera from the post of federal tax ombudsman on June 13.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had on June 15 suspended a notification of the Law Ministry for removing federal tax ombudsman Mushtaq Sukhera from his post and served notices to the respondent to seek reply within two weeks.

The bench maintained that the said notification would remain suspended until the next date of hearing. However, the court also barred Sukhera to exercise his authority as tax ombudsman until the next hearing despite being restored.