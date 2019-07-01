UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law Ministry Declares Mushtaq Sukhera's Appointment Illegal

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 20 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 12:32 PM

Law Ministry declares Mushtaq Sukhera's appointment illegal

The Ministry of Law has submitted a six-page reply to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the dismissal case of Mushtaq Sukhera as federal tax ombudsman.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 1st July, 2019) The Law Ministry has declared illegal the appointment of Mushtaq Sukhera as Federal tax ombudsman.

The Ministry of Law has submitted a six-page reply to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the dismissal case of Mushtaq Sukhera as federal tax ombudsman.

Declaring his appointment as illegal, the Law Ministry stated that only the president has the authority to make such appointments. There is no need for a recommendation from the prime minister.

The appointment which was to be made by the president, was done over prime minister’s recommendation.

The Law Ministry said that Mushtaq Sukhera’s appointment is not according to law. It is not necessary to remove him through Supreme Judicial Council.

It is also not necessary to issue a show cause over the illegal appointment.

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in Punjab, Mushtaq Sukhera was appointed the federal tax ombudsman in August 2017 by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

The federal government had removed Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera from the post of federal tax ombudsman on June 13.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had on June 15 suspended a notification of the Law Ministry for removing federal tax ombudsman Mushtaq Sukhera from his post and served notices to the respondent to seek reply within two weeks.

The bench maintained that the said notification would remain suspended until the next date of hearing. However, the court also barred Sukhera to exercise his authority as tax ombudsman until the next hearing despite being restored.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Prime Minister Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz June August 2017 Islamabad High Court Muslim Post From Government Court

Recent Stories

Govt enforces significant hike in CNG prices

3 minutes ago

Cognitive decline: A personalized approach could b ..

4 minutes ago

Too much iron may cause skin infections

4 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is excited over Royal couple’s vis ..

22 minutes ago

Merged areas get mega projects in KP budget to bol ..

4 minutes ago

Crackdown against illegal collection of taxes from ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.