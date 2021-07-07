UrduPoint.com
Law Ministry Designates PGs, DPGs For Prosecution Of Schedule Offences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:50 PM

Law ministry designates PGs, DPGs for prosecution of schedule offences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice Wednesday designated prosecutor generals (PGs) and deputy prosecutor generals (DPGs) for the prosecution of schedule offences.

According to a notification issued here, the ministry in exercise of powers conferred by Section 7 of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance, 2020, designated the PGs and deputy district public prosecutors of the province of Punjab as PGs and special prosecutors respectively for prosecution of the schedule offences in their respective jurisdictions in accordance with the provision of the said ordinance.

The designation of 112 PGs and deputy district public prosecutors would ensure immediate justice for the affected women and children and provide them legal assistance.

More Stories From Pakistan

