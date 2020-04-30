Law Ministry disposes of 99% cases in 20 months

The Ministry of Law and Justice has disposed of 99 percent cases out of 60,600 received during the last 20 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice has disposed of 99 percent cases out of 60,600 received during the last 20 months.

According to a ministry spokesperson, maximum numbers of cases were disposed of by the Solicitor Wing, which deals with the litigation of Federal Government and tenders opinions to various ministries / divisions / departments / organizations and offices on legal questions arising out of the Statutes and Rules of Business,1973.

The Solicitor Wing also deals with nominations of law officers, legal advisors and special prosecutors.

The spokesperson stated that the Solicitor Wing disposed of all the 24,753 cases received since August 2018.

The Drafting and Legislation Wing, which is responsible for scrutinizing, vetting and as the case may be, drafting of principal and subordinate legislation, received from various ministries and divisions, disposed of some 8,134 cases in the last 20 months.

The spokesperson said the ministry had a huge responsibility since a great deal of the government business depended on it.

Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem and Secretary Law Khashi-ur-Rehman encouraged the officials to ensure early disposal of the cases.

Besides litigation and drafting, the Law Ministry deals with the cases of legal opinion received from different ministries, matters pertaining to interpretation of law, mercy petitions of the condemned prisoners, prepares parawise comments on the writ petitions received from the Solicitor Wing, filed by the aggrieved persons against the decisions of the President of Pakistan in Wafaqi Mohtasib and Federal Tax Ombudsman.

She said the ministry had vetted numerous draft agreements, contracts, treaties, conventions, MoUs and protocols etc from legal point of view. The Contract Wing of the Ministry received 2,145 cases since August, 2018 and all had been disposed of timely.

The External Wing of the ministry disposed of 12,022 cases and the Research and Opinion Wing 1,306 cases, while the Administration Wing received settled 10,506 of 10,507 cases received.