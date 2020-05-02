Law Ministry disposes off 99% cases out of almost 60,600 in last 20 months

The Ministry of Law and Justice has efficiently disposed off ninety nine percent cases in last 20 months out of almost 60,600 cases received by the ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice has efficiently disposed off ninety nine percent cases in last 20 months out of almost 60,600 cases received by the ministry.

According to a spokesperson of the ministry, maximum numbers of cases disposed off were by the solicitor wing of the ministry. Solicitor Wing deals with the litigation of the Federal Government and tenders opinions to various Ministries/Divisions/Departments/Organizations and Offices on legal questions arising out of the Statutes and Rules of Business, 1973.

In addition to that, Solicitor Wing of the Law Ministry deals with nominations of Law Officer, Legal Advisors and Special Prosecutors.

She stated that solicitor wing received 24,753 cases since August 2018 and disposed off all the cases timely.

The Drafting and Legislation Wing is responsible for scrutinizing, vetting and as the case may be, drafting of Principal and Subordinate legislation, received from various Ministries and Divisions of the Federal Government.

She said that Drafting and Legislation Wing disposed off 8134 cases in the last 20 months. The spokesperson said Ministry of Law and Justice has a huge responsibility since a great deal of the business of the government depends on it.

Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem and Secretary Law, Mr. Khashi-ur-Rehman were fully cognizant of this fact and encourage the officials to ensure 0% pendency. Besides litigation and drafting, Law Ministry deals with the cases of legal opinion received from different Ministries, matters pertaining to interpretation of law, mercy petitions of the condemned prisoners, prepares parawise comments on the Writ Petitions received from the Solicitor Wing, filed by the aggrieved persons against the decisions of the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Wafaqi Mohtasib and Federal Tax Ombudsman.

She said that Ministry of Law and Justice has vetted numerous Draft Agreements, Contracts, Treaties, Conventions, MoUs and Protocols etc from legal point of view. The Contract Wing of the Ministry received 2,145 cases since August, 2018 and all have been disposed off timely and competently. The External Wing of the Ministry, disposed off 12,022 cases, The Research and Opinion Wing disposed off 1,306 cases and Administration Wing received 10,507 cases out of which 10,506 have been disposed off.