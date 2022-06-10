Law Ministry establishes Directorate of Legal Education at Pakistan Bar Council

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday in light of the Supreme Court decision announced for establishment of Directorate of Legal Education in the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday in light of the Supreme Court decision announced for establishment of Directorate of Legal education in the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

The Law Ministry established the Directorate at the request of the Pakistan Bar Council and by the special efforts of Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the Directorate of Legal Education would be headed by Osama Malik, Deputy Adviser to the Ministry of Law, and would serve as the Director of the Directorate of Legal Education while Zahoor Ahmed, Legislative Adviser to the Ministry of Law, would be the focal person on behalf of the Ministry.

Other law enforcement officers and support staff had also been deployed.

Arrangements made by the Ministry of Law would continue till amendments in the relevant rules and establishment of a directorate by the Pakistan Bar Council.