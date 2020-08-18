Law Ministry examines 4699 legislative references

The Ministry of Law and Justice had received 4699 references of sub-ordinate legislation including rules, regulations, bye-laws, orders and notifications and successfully examined by the division from August, 2018 to July, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice had received 4699 references of sub-ordinate legislation including rules, regulations, bye-laws, orders and notifications and successfully examined by the division from August, 2018 to July, 2020.

Approximately 600 cases were referred by different departments of the government for legal opinion including highly technical, sensitive, complicated and intricate legal issues.

Based on research and consultation of references on extensive basis all such cases were disposed of in public interest.

Disposal of such huge number of cases while maintaining the qualitative aspect is unprecedented in the history of this Ministry or any other Ministry, said a two year performance report released here.

During the period from August, 2018 to July, 2020, the ministry had disposed off 716 cases for opinion, 33 cases were received by this Ministry for vetting of draft sanction order under Immigration Ordinance, 1979, and during the same period the Section disposed off all cases.

Similarly, 1867 financial and Administrative cases were received in this Ministry. All the Financial and Administrative matters routed through Finance and Accounts Section for getting advice and vetting of the cases.

It also tenders advice to high ups in Administrative and Financial matters of the files relating to all the Administrative wings, Coordination section, Law Reforms, Pension, library, General Section and Development Wing of this Division.

It also included Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan and Federal Judicial academy which are under all organizations of the government have been facilitated by this Division regarding finalization and clearance of official bills, private member's bill, international agreements/MoUs, contracted and legal opinions on effectivenessof loan agreements.