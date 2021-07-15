Law Ministry forwards amended criminal law bill to Prime Minister

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Thursday said that the the ministry had forwarded the amended criminal law bill to the Prime Minister Office for further consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Thursday said that the the ministry had forwarded the amended criminal law bill to the Prime Minister Office for further consideration.

He said that the Prime Minister had ordered to make amendments in the Criminal Law. After a lot of hard work, the ministry had made amendments and sent them to the Prime Minister's Office, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the new Federal Tribunal Complex. A large number of lawyers including Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari, Federal Secretary for Law and Justice Raja Naeem Akbar were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had started to deliver Succession Certificate (for movable properties) and Letters of Administration (for immovable properties) within 15 days. In Sindh province, the PPP has copied the law made by the federal government, he added.

He said the job of the Ministry of Law and Justice was to provide facilities to the people and to legislate, including the establishment of new courts.

He said that when he took over the charge of ministry, he was informed that around 150 references were filed daily if these cases were not disposed of on daily basis, how many cases would be pending.

He said that the Law Ministry had set up a new Federal Tribunal Complex for speedy delivery of justice to the people in which Environmental Complex, Customs Appellate Tribunals, Medical Tribunal and NEPRA Tribunal would function.

He said that the tribunal set up in Rose Plaza G-10 Islamabad had a staff of about 120 including chairman and members who were carrying out important work.

He said that the building of Federal Judicial Complex was completed in 2013 in which various courts were functioning. He said that after the establishment of new courts, Federal Tribunal Complex had been set up in which other tribunals would also be shifted soon.

Barrister Farough Naseem said that ministry's job was to give full support to the government and the people.

He said that every ministry had to get approval from the Law Ministry if they had to do any new project so they could not face any legal complexities. "Any ministry that seeks our opinion, we send a reply in accordance with the law," he said.

He said that the present government had enacted a law to provide facilities to the people during the last three years as obtaining a succession certificate was a very difficult task.

He said that in the beginning the legal community was annoyed over issuance of Succession Certificate but the ministry took initiative for the convenience of the people.