Law Ministry Issues Clarification On A Press Release
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 01:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday issued clarification on a press release regarding statement of Barrister Maleeka Bukhari about journalists.
The Clarification issued by the Law Ministry stated that Barrister Maleeka Bukhari in a meeting with European Union Delegation had actually stated that currently there was no information about missing of any journalist.
A press release issued by the Law Ministry had wrongly quoted the statement of Maleeka Bukhari about journalists.