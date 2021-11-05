Law Ministry issues clarification on a press release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday issued clarification on a press release regarding statement of Barrister Maleeka Bukhari about journalists.

The Clarification issued by the Law Ministry stated that Barrister Maleeka Bukhari in a meeting with European Union Delegation had actually stated that currently there was no information about missing of any journalist.

A press release issued by the Law Ministry had wrongly quoted the statement of Maleeka Bukhari about journalists.