Law ministry issues notification for appointment of AAG, DAG, AAG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday issued notification for the appointments of Additional Attorney Generals (AAG), Deputy Attorney Generals (DAG) and Assistant Attorney Generals (AAG) across the country.

According to the notification, Additional Attorney Generals, Deputy Attorney Generals and Assistant Attorney Generals had been posted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Karachi, Peshawar, Sukkur and Gilgit.

According to the notification, In exercise of powers conferred by Sub-Section-1 & 2 of Section 2 read with Section 3(a) (b) & 3A(1) of the Central Law Officers Ordinance, 1970 (VII of 1970), the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to appoint the following Advocates as Additional Attorney General, Deputy Attorneys General and Assistant Attorneys General at the stations mentioned against each, with effect from the date they assume the charge of the post:- For Islamabad/Rawalpindin Sohail Mahmood Additional Attorney General-II, Ayyaz Shaukat Deputy Attorney General-I, Maulvi Ejaz-ul-Haq Deputy Attorney General-II, Sajjad Hussain Mian Assistant Attorney General-IV, Muhammad Rashid Umar Assistant Attorney General- V and Fayyaz Hussain Assistant Attorney General-XVIII were appoint. Fore LahoreAzmat Ali Khanzada Deputy Attorney General-II, Tapir Mahmood Ahmad Khokhar Deputy Attorney General-V, Rana Abdul Shakoor Khan Deputy Attorney General- IX, Muhammad Iqbal Sabri Assistant Attorney General-X111 and Muhammad Arshad Manzoor Assistant Attorney General-XVII were appointed.

For Multan Muhammad Siddique Assistant Attorney General-VI, while for Karachi Gul Faraz Khan Assistant Attorney General-II and Muhammad Ahmer Assistant Attorney General-XII were appointed.

For Peshawar Amir Javed Deputy Attorney General-11, Ahmed Saleem Khan Assistant Attorney General-VI and Muhammad Amjad Shehzad Assistant Attorney General-VI were appointed.

For Sukkur andf Gilgit respectively Ashfaque Nabi Qazi Assistant Attorney General-II and Ahmad Mir Deputy Attorney General were appointed.

According to the second notification, following advocates including Khurram Saeed Additional Attorney General-II (since resigned), Sohail Mahmood Deputy Attorney General-I, Asghar All Deputy Attorney General-II (since resigned), Ch. Abdul Jabber Assistant Attorney General-IV, Ms. Ruqia Samee Assistant Attorney General-XVIII and Kashif Bashir Assistant Attorney General-XXI were appointed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

For Lahore Shafi Muhammad Tariq Deputy Attorney General-II, Malik Asrar Ellahi Deputy Attorney General-V, Sarfraz All Khan Deputy Attorney General- IX, Shaukat Ali Assistant Attorney General-XIII and Afzaal Azeem Pahat Assistant Attorney General-XVII were appointed while for Multan Ms. Fauzia Kausar Assistant Attorney General-VI were appointed. For Karachi Ishrat Zahid Alvi Assistant Attorney General-II, Mrs. Durdana Tanweer Assistant Attorney General-VIII, Muhammad Osman Ali Hadi Assistant Attorney General-XII while for Peshawar Ahmad Saleem Khan Deputy Attorney General-II was appointed and for Gilgit Javed Akhtar Deputy Attorney General was appointed.