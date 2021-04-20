Law ministry notifies 12 CII members for 3 years

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday notified 12 persons, appointed by the president, as members of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for a period of three years.

Dr Qibla Ayaz, has been appointed as CII chairman while the other members are Dr Umair Mahmood Siddiqui, Pir Abulhassan Muhammad Shah, Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Syed Zia Ullah Shah Bukhari, Pirzada Junaid Amin, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani and Maulana Naseem Ali Shah.