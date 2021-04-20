UrduPoint.com
Law Ministry Notifies 12 CII Members For 3 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:29 PM

Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday notified 12 persons, appointed by the president, as members of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for a period of three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday notified 12 persons, appointed by the president, as members of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for a period of three years.

Dr Qibla Ayaz, has been appointed as CII chairman while the other members are Dr Umair Mahmood Siddiqui, Pir Abulhassan Muhammad Shah, Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Syed Zia Ullah Shah Bukhari, Pirzada Junaid Amin, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani and Maulana Naseem Ali Shah.

