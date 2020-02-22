Law ministry notifies Adv Khalid Javed as AG

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) The Ministry of Law has appointed Advocate Khalid Javed Khan as new Attorney General of Pakistan, stated a notification issued here on Saturday.President Arif Alive has made appointment of Advocate Khalid Javed as Attorney General of Pakistan by using his power under the Constitution of Pakistan section 100 (1).

The Ministry of Law has issued a notification.

He will be obliged for all perks and privileges of Attorney General of Pakistan.