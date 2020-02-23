UrduPoint.com
Law Ministry Notifies Adv Khalid Javed As AG

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Law ministry notifies Adv Khalid Javed as AG

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd February, 2020) The Ministry of Law has appointed Advocate Khalid Javed Khan as new Attorney General of Pakistan, stated a notification issued here on Saturday.President Arif Alive has made appointment of Advocate Khalid Javed as Attorney General of Pakistan by using his power under the Constitution of Pakistan section 100 (1).

The Ministry of Law has issued a notification.

He will be obliged for all perks and privileges of Attorney General of Pakistan.

