Law Ministry Notifies Appoinment Of Justice Gulzar As New Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:39 PM

Law ministry notifies appoinment of Justice Gulzar as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

The law ministry on Wednesday notified the appoinment of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) The law ministry on Wednesday notified the appoinment of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan.Justice Gulzar Ahmed will swear in as chief justice of Pakistan on December 21.

His appoinment was notified the law ministry after he was appointed by President Arif Alivi on Wednesday.Justice Gulzar Ahmed is the 27th chief justice of Pakistan."In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 175 A read with Article 177 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President is pleased to appoint Mr.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, the most Senior Judge of Supreme Court, as Chief Justice of Pakistan with effect from 21st December," read a notification issued from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

On Friday the law ministry forwarded a summary to the Prime Minister's Office for the appointment of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the new chief justice of Pakistan.Incumbent CJP Asif Saeed Khosa, who became the country's top judge in January, last year, would retire on December 20th this year.Justice Gulzar, after taking oath, will serve until February 1, 2022.Born in Karachi on February 2, 1957, Justice Gulzar, after completing his education in law, pursued his career as a lawyer and initially served at the Sindh High Court (SHC) in 1986.

Subsequently, in 1988 he elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan as an advocate.

