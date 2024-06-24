Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday notified the appointment of three judges of the Supreme Court.

The notification said,"In exercise of the power conferred under clause (1) of Article 177 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan the president is pleased to appoint Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan and LHC's judge Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan as judges of the Supreme Court (SC) with effect from the date they take oath of their offices."