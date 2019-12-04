Law ministry notifies appointment of Justice Gulzar as next CJP

(@fidahassanain)

Justice Gulzar will take oath after retirement of incumbent CJP Khosa on Dec 21.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2019) The Federal law ministry on Wednesday issued a notification regarding appointment of Justice Gulzar Ahmad as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan.

According to the official sources, the ministry issued notification after approval by President Alvi for appointment of Justice Gulzar Ahmad as new Chief Justice of Pakistan. Incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa will retire on Dec 21.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad was born in Karachi on February 2, 1957 to the family of Noor Muhammad—a prominent lawyer.

He studied at city's Gulistan school, did graduation from Government National College, Karachi. After graduation, he obtained his law degree from Karachi based S.M. Law College. Later, on Janaury 18, 1986, he was enrolled as advocate, on April 4, 1988, he joined high court and on September 15, 2001, he became an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Justice Gulzar was also elected as honorary secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association in Karachi for year 1999-2000.