Law Ministry notifies appointment of new Chief Justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday notified the appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi as Chief Justice of Pakistan for a period of three years.

The notification said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 175 A read with Article 177 and 179 of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Mr.

Justice Yahya Afridi, Judge of Supreme Court, as Chief Justice of Pakistan, for a term of three years with effect from 26-10-2024.