ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday issued notification regarding the appointment of Senior Puisne Judge of Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Muhammad Shafiqui as Acting Chief Justice of the said court.

The notification said that the president is pleased to appoint Justice Muhammad Shafiqui as Acting Chief Justice of SHC with effect from the date he takes oath of his office and till appointment of a regular chief justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

APP/wsj-mao