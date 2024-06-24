Law Ministry Notifies Appointment Of SHC's Acting CJ
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM
The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday issued notification regarding the appointment of Senior Puisne Judge of Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Muhammad Shafiqui as Acting Chief Justice of the said court
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday issued notification regarding the appointment of Senior Puisne Judge of Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Muhammad Shafiqui as Acting Chief Justice of the said court.
The notification said that the president is pleased to appoint Justice Muhammad Shafiqui as Acting Chief Justice of SHC with effect from the date he takes oath of his office and till appointment of a regular chief justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.
APP/wsj-mao
Recent Stories
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody
DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala
PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah
European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq
Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC
Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds dozens
Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour de France
Belt and Road International Skills Competition promotes talent training, exchang ..
UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, hate speech
SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed
CM agricultural package to be game changer: minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Rana4 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody4 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala4 minutes ago
-
PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah4 minutes ago
-
Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC26 minutes ago
-
SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed35 minutes ago
-
CM agricultural package to be game changer: minister35 minutes ago
-
Families of LPG cylinder blast victims in Pareetabad receive compensation35 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.2 mln cheques distributed among brave Ghazi officers35 minutes ago
-
Government presents people friendly budget: Qaiser4 minutes ago
-
Senate's recommendation likely to be made part of Finance Bill: Deputy Chairman4 minutes ago
-
LHC adjourns plea against Section 144 enforcement till 25th4 minutes ago