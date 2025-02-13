Law Ministry Notifies Appointments Of Acting Chief Justices Of Four High Courts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday notified the appointment of Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar as Acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court till the nomination of regular chief justice.
Besides this, the law ministry also issued separate notifications regarding appointment of acting chief justices of other three high courts of the country.
Justice S.M. Attique Shah is appointment Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Junaid Ghaffar as Acting Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court and Justice Muhammad Ejaz Swati is appointed as Acting Chief Justice of High Court of Balochistan.
The notifications issued by the ministry of law and justice said that in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 196 of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of Pakistan, is pleased to make the appointments of Acting Chief Justices of aforesaid high courts.
