Law Ministry notifies elevation of six judges to Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday notified the appointment of six judges who were elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan from various high courts.

The notification said that in exercise of the power conferred under clause (I) of Article 177 read with clause () of Article 175A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of Pakistan, is pleased to make these appointments in apex court.

The judges including Mr. Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan, Mr. Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui Chief Justice, High Court Sindh, Mr.

Justice Slahuddin Panhwar, Senior Puisne Judge High Court of Sindh, Mr. Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Judge Peshawar High Court, Mr. Justice Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court and Mr. Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court are elevated to the Supreme Court.

Similarly, the ministry also issued notification regarding appointment of Mr. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, a judge of Islamabad High Court as acting judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with effect from the dates he takes his oath of office.