Law Ministry Notifies Elevation Of Six Judges To Supreme Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:45 PM
The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday notified the appointment of six judges who were elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan from various high courts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday notified the appointment of six judges who were elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan from various high courts.
The notification said that in exercise of the power conferred under clause (I) of Article 177 read with clause () of Article 175A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of Pakistan, is pleased to make these appointments in apex court.
The judges including Mr. Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan, Mr. Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui Chief Justice, High Court Sindh, Mr.
Justice Slahuddin Panhwar, Senior Puisne Judge High Court of Sindh, Mr. Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Judge Peshawar High Court, Mr. Justice Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court and Mr. Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court are elevated to the Supreme Court.
Similarly, the ministry also issued notification regarding appointment of Mr. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, a judge of Islamabad High Court as acting judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with effect from the dates he takes his oath of office.
Recent Stories
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah ..
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib
Pakistan-Türkiye, TGA to be catalysts for bilateral economic trade integration: ..
US funding cuts threaten global health response, WHO chief warns
Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax funds in healthcare: Minister S ..
WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched
One killed in Karachi road accident
Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed
PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPAF hosts consultative session on Women’s Rights and Economic Empowerment5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah vaccination, orders ..2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor2 minutes ago
-
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib2 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched16 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident17 minutes ago
-
Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed11 minutes ago
-
PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah11 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on harassment at workplace held11 minutes ago
-
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister26 minutes ago
-
LHC praises Punjab govt's environmental protection efforts11 minutes ago
-
16 outlaws nabbed; drugs & weapons seized11 minutes ago