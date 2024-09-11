Law Ministry Notifies Increase In PHC Judges' Strength
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday issued a notification regarding the increase of judges’ strength from twenty to thirty in Peshawar High Court (PHC).
The notification said, “The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to increase the number of judges of the Peshawar High Court including the Chief Justice from twenty to thirty.”
