Law ministry notifies Sindh High Court CJ Justice Ahmed Sheikh as ad hoc SC judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Ministry of Law and Justice Monday issued notification regarding appointment of Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Ahmed Ali Sheikh as ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court (SC) for one year.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 182 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the president is pleased to accord approval to the appointment of Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh as an ad-hoc Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, requiring him to attend the sittings of the Supreme Court for a period of one year with effect from the date he makes oath of his office," stated a notification issued by the law ministry.

The SC CJ Gulzar Ahmed would administer oath to Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh on Tuesday, August 17.