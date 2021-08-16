UrduPoint.com

Law Ministry Notifies Sindh High Court CJ Justice Ahmed Sheikh As Ad Hoc SC Judge

Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 07:34 PM

Law ministry notifies Sindh High Court CJ Justice Ahmed Sheikh as ad hoc SC judge

Ministry of Law and Justice Monday issued notification regarding appointment of Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Ahmed Ali Sheikh as ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court (SC) for one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Ministry of Law and Justice Monday issued notification regarding appointment of Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Ahmed Ali Sheikh as ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court (SC) for one year.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 182 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the president is pleased to accord approval to the appointment of Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh as an ad-hoc Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, requiring him to attend the sittings of the Supreme Court for a period of one year with effect from the date he makes oath of his office," stated a notification issued by the law ministry.

The SC CJ Gulzar Ahmed would administer oath to Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh on Tuesday, August 17.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Sindh High Court August From

Recent Stories

Russia Establishes Working Contacts With New Afgha ..

Russia Establishes Working Contacts With New Afghan Authorities - Foreign Minist ..

8 seconds ago
 France Expends Ample Resources to Preserve Cultura ..

France Expends Ample Resources to Preserve Cultural Legacy in Afghanistan - Mini ..

13 seconds ago
 Zambia's new president vows 'better' democracy aft ..

Zambia's new president vows 'better' democracy after landslide win

3 minutes ago
 US Troops Kill 2 Armed Men at Kabul Airport Amid E ..

US Troops Kill 2 Armed Men at Kabul Airport Amid Evacuation Chaos - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Guterres Calls on Taliban, All Other Afghan Partie ..

Guterres Calls on Taliban, All Other Afghan Parties to Exercise Utmost Restraint

9 minutes ago
 Guterres Calls on All Afghan Parties to Provide Ac ..

Guterres Calls on All Afghan Parties to Provide Access for Humanitarian Aid Deli ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.