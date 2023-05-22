UrduPoint.com

Law Ministry Organises Customs Investigation, Prosecution Officials Capacity Building Program

Published May 22, 2023

Law ministry organises Customs Investigation, Prosecution officials capacity building program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice in collaboration with Federal board of Revenue and Legal education Committee Islamabad Bar Council organised Customs Investigation and Prosecution Officials Capacity Building Program from May 17 to May 18 at Model Custom Collectorate, Islamabad.

This training program was organized under the direction of Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar for the capacity building of officers.Training was conducted by senior members of the Bar, namely, Advocate Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, Advocate Abdul Rehman Hur Bajwa and Advocate Asim Shafi.

A batch of 35 Custom's Investigation Officers participated and successfully completed training on proper filing of FIR, evidence collection, witness statements, hostile witnesses, cross-examination, treatment of confiscated goods, filing of challan and Prevention of Smuggling Act, 1977.

Guest of Honor Hassan Mehmood, Legislative Advisor Ministry of Law and Justice in his concluding remarks stated Ministry of Law and Justice support was available as and when required.

He further requested Dr. Akhtar, Director Law and Prosecution, Customs for making this training mandatory to be conducted on monthly basis in collaboration with Islamabad Bar Council and future trainings must have specific lectures on Code of Criminal Procedure, Qanoon-e-Shahadat, Customs Act 1969 and Prevention of Smuggling Act 1977.

