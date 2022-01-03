Law Ministry rebuts news item

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday clarified that Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem submitted his income tax returns to the Election Commission of Pakistan on December 31.

"It is to clarify the news carried by certain sections of the press alluding that the law minister had not submitted his tax return details with the ECP," said a press release issued by the law ministry.

The Spokesman of the ministry said that concerned authorities should update their record in this regard.Barrister Farogh Naseem wrote a letter to the Secretary ECP with details of tax returns on December 31, 2021.

He said, Barrister Farogh Naseem's statement of tax returns was forwarded to ECP on December 31, 2021.