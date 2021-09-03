Law ministry refers 2nd draft of 'GB Constitutional Package' to Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Ministry of Law and Justice Friday referred the second draft of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Constitutional Package to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Law Minister Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem forwarded the draft of the constitutional package to the prime minister after chairing several meetings. The meetings were attended by GB chief minister along with his team, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Secretary for Kashmir Affairs, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf along with his team and senior foreign ministry officials.

According to the press statement, the ministry finalized the constitutional package after considering the views of all parties concerned.

For the first time in country's history, efforts to grant GB a provisional province status were continuing, it stated.

It further said the constitutional package had been formulated in accordance with United Nations resolutions, international laws, and the international constitution.

A copy of the draft GB constitutional package was also forwarded to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, GB chief minister, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, attorney general for Pakistan and foreign secretary.