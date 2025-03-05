Law ministry reviews 179 legislative bills, 11 ordinances during one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Law and Justice has reviewed 76 government legislative bills, 11 ordinances, and 103 private members' bills during one year.

As per the official document available, notable legislative achievements include the 26th Constitution Amendment and the Arbitration Bill 2024, modernizing dispute resolution were also made in said time.

The Wing also drafted amendments to the outdated Criminal Procedure Code and processed over 3,300 legislative instruments, the document said.

The Drafting and Legislation Wing reviews, vets, and drafts principal and subordinate legislation from various Federal ministries, including bills, ordinances, regulations, and other legal instruments.

It advises on Parliament's authority to legislate on proposed matters and supports Standing Committees of the National Assembly and Senate by providing legal guidance.