Law Ministry submits report regarding setting up of 120 new ACs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday submitted its report in the Supreme Court regarding setting up of Accountability Courts (ACs) and stated that an amount of Rs 2.86 billion per annum would be required for establishment 120 accountability courts.

The report was submitted through Deputy Attorney General Sohail Mahmood regarding the apex court's proposal about the setting up of 120 accountability courts to decide all pending graft cases.

The apex court on July 8 had ordered the government to set up 120 Accountability Courts to clear a huge backlog of cases. Moreover, it was revealed that a total of 975 corruption cases were pending in 24 accountability courts in the country.110 cases were pending in three accountability courts of Islamabad and 213 cases were pending in five Accountability Courts of Lahore, it added.

The report stated that there were 18 cases pending in three accountability courts of Rawalpindi while there were 80 cases pending in one court in Multan, 56 cases in Sukkur and 108 cases in two courts in Quetta.

The report stated that 188 cases were pending in five accountability courts of Karachi and 38 caes in Hyderabad court while 164 cases were pending in four accountability courts of Peshawar.

The ministry revealed that there were 24 accountability courts functioning in the country. In addition, five vacant posts in the accountability courts have been filled through a notification issued on July 14.

The law ministry further revealed that expenditure to establish a new accountability court comes to Rs 23.87 million per annum. Consequently, an amount of Rs 2.86 billion per annum would be required for to establish 120 accountability courts.However, consultations had been initiated to set up 120 accountability courts, it added. Meanwhile, a bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard case regarding misappropriation in the construction of Lakhra Power Plant.

The court held the NAB responsible for the delay in deciding corruption cases. The court observed that NAB investigative officers did not have the qualifications and capabilities.

The bench asked the Chairman NAB to change its investigation team. The court also observed that there was no system in NAB to check the quality of investigation. Defective investigative report was converted into reference, it noted.

The bench stated that the NAB tried to correct its mistakes after filing the reference and courts faced difficulty over deciding on erroneous references. Delays in deciding corruption cases began with the NAB office, it added. The Supreme Court directed the ministry to seek approval from the cabinet for the establishment of 120 new accountability courts.

The court directed the Secretary Law to initiate process for appointment of judges after getting approval from the Federal cabinet.

The court also order to build infrastructure for new accountability courts.

During hearing, it was revealed that NAB Rules had not been made for 21 years. The court directed the NAB to submit report regarding formation of Rules under Section 34 of NAB Ordinance within a month. NAB SOPs could not be a substitute for the Rules, it added.

The Prosecutor General NAB admitted that there were no Rules.

The Chief Justice said that NAB investigative officers lack capacity as investigating officers did not know the legal aspects.

He said that the investigation had continued for years and people got stuck in the NAB for years. Instead of deciding cases in 30 days, people faced prosecution for thirty years, he added. He said that the reference did not have quality as NAB made 50 witnesses in the reference. He said that one quality witness was enough.

The NAB Prosecutor General Asghar Haider said that the NAB chairman and prosecutors were receiving threats.

He said that bullets were fired on one prosecutor in Rawalpindi. He said that the Rawalpindi police was not registering a case of firing and bureau needed someone's intervention for registration of case. He said that the government was reluctant to provide funds to the NAB.The salaries and benefits of NAB prosecutors were very low while the accused hired counsel with huge fees, he added. He said if funds were available, good prosecutors would be recruited.

Justice Yahya Afridi said that provision of funds was an administrative matter and the court could not do anything in this regard. The NAB Prosecutor said that everyone was against the NAB, only the Supreme Court encourages the bureau.

The Chief Justice said that the NAB framed raw cases and forward them to the courts.

The Prosecutor General said that investigating officers were being trained by New York and British police.Even in these circumstances, NAB was convicting 61% of the accused, he added. The Chief Justice said that Rs 2.86 billion funds problem for setting up new courts was like peanuts. If the NAB won the cases, more than a thousand billion rupees could be recovered from the accused, he added. He said that two billion rupees could be recovered from a single NAB case. He said that the government did not have much time now as cases were pending in the accountability courts for 20 years.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.