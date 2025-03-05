Open Menu

Law Ministry Takes Key Initiatives To Improve Legal Practices In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Law and Justice has launched several initiatives to improve legal practices and enhance cooperation in 2024 including training for customs prosecutors and investigators, international mediation and arbitration, establishment of directorate legal education, bilateral agreements and others.

As per the official document of the ministry for the last year, the Law Ministry developed a training manual, and nationwide capacity-building sessions were conducted where training of 92 Customs Prosecutors and Investigating Officers was arranged.

The ministry also established International Mediation and Arbitration where training of 90 mediators and 160 arbitrators, and accrediting of 139 mediators was conducted to reduce judicial backlogs. It also launch a digital platform, translating and updating Federal laws in urdu, accessible via website and mobile app.

Furthermore, the law ministry established Directorate of Legal Education in collaboration with the Bar Council to enhance legal education standards.

