Law Ministry Takes Key Initiatives To Improve Legal Practices In Country
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Law and Justice has launched several initiatives to improve legal practices and enhance cooperation in 2024 including training for customs prosecutors and investigators, international mediation and arbitration, establishment of directorate legal education, bilateral agreements and others.
As per the official document of the ministry for the last year, the Law Ministry developed a training manual, and nationwide capacity-building sessions were conducted where training of 92 Customs Prosecutors and Investigating Officers was arranged.
The ministry also established International Mediation and Arbitration where training of 90 mediators and 160 arbitrators, and accrediting of 139 mediators was conducted to reduce judicial backlogs. It also launch a digital platform, translating and updating Federal laws in urdu, accessible via website and mobile app.
Furthermore, the law ministry established Directorate of Legal Education in collaboration with the Bar Council to enhance legal education standards.
Recent Stories
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four-Seater rickshaw maintains immense popularity among masses2 minutes ago
-
138 shopkeepers arrested for overpricing in Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
NBF's museum showcases Pakistan's thriving literary heritage2 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1,476 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
DC orders more surveillance to combat dengue menace2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews relief distribution under Nighban Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
99,770 deserving people receives pay orders across division2 minutes ago
-
Law ministry takes key initiatives to improve legal practices in country2 minutes ago
-
DG NAB to hold open court on Mar 1112 minutes ago
-
Embassy of Romania, PNCA launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
Match monitoring continues through Safe City system12 minutes ago
-
Providing health facilities to people top priority of govt: DC Barkhan12 minutes ago