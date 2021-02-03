UrduPoint.com
Law Ministry Working To Resolve Issues Of Litigants, Judicial Officers

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Ministry of Law and Justice was actively working to resolve the issues of litigants and judicial officers in Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry, the Committee, constituted by the Prime Minister, under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Law and Justice, to address the issue, has engaged stakeholders from Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ministry of Interior, Planning Division, Islamabad High Court and Chief Commissioner's Office.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, a plan had been formulated to address issues of shifting of District Courts to their purpose built building on designated plot, inappropriate environment of District Courts in Islamabad, shortage of amenities and waiting area, shifting of Islamabad High Court to a new building, construction of Public and Legal facilitation block at under-construction IHC building and provision of public facilities to litigants and lawyers.

It stated that the Committee was preparing a comprehensive report with plan to address all the issues of importance.

The report would be submitted to the Prime Minister after incorporation of input from all concerned quarters, it concluded.

