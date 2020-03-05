(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Cabinet Committee for the Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) of the Ministry of Law and Justice has taken over 57 decisions pertaining to legislative cases by various ministries in last six months.

The CCLC meetings are chaired by the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem, a press release Thursday said.

Matters pertaining to legislation by various ministries and divisions are placed before the committee for approval and to be referred to the Cabinet.

The hefty efforts are underway for the provision of speedy justice to litigants and legislation is being made without any delay in this regard.