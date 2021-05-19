(@FahadShabbir)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Law of land protects women rights and does not allow any sort of violence on them, said Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisal Rana.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Faisal Rana stated that honour killings and harassment have been order of the day due to social injustices.

He disclosed that women were killed by consuming black stone and the incident is termed as suicide adding that stringent action would be initiated against all those police officials who include inappropriate sections in FIRs to make it weak.

He ordered DPOs of DG Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh to furnish report to him about the cases of violence against women in their districts.