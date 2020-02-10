UrduPoint.com
Law Officials Play Vital Role For Speedy Justice: Chief Justice Lahore High Court

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:26 PM

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh Monday said that judicial officials and staff had played vital role in speedy proceedings and verdicts in the cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh Monday said that judicial officials and staff had played vital role in speedy proceedings and verdicts in the cases.

While talking to delegation of Law Officers at LHC Rawalpindi Bench,he appreciated the role of law officials in providing speedy proceedings and decision of cases, adding speedy justice was not possible without the support of judicial staff.

The CJ said they were trying their best to decide cases without any delay and our top priority was to minimize the number of cases.

Mamoon Sheikh said that changes were being made in the judicial system for speedy trial and the masses would soon witness the results of these changes.

He emphasized the need for better coordination among the different tiers of Judiciary to provide speedy Justice.

Additional Attorney General Chaudary Muhammad Hussain,Deputy Attorney General and other officials were present on the occasion.

