Law, Order Allocation Increased By 15 Per Cent To Rs143.5bln

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Law, order allocation increased by 15 per cent to Rs143.5bln

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech said that the government has carefully prioritized the allocation of Rs143.568 billion for law and order for the next financial year 2023-24 with a 15 per cent increase over last year's allocation of Rs124.87 billion

He said, 'Our enhanced budget allocations for the Home Department for the upcoming fiscal year reflect our commitment to ensuring peace and security in Sindh.

By allocating resources effectively, we aim to provide our law enforcement and security agencies with the necessary tools and support to protect our province and maintain law and order.'Moreover, they are earmarking Rs463.414 million for strengthening the prison department's technical capabilities.

