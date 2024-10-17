Open Menu

Law & Order In Dera Division Top Priority: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah on Thursday said that maintaining law and order in the Dera division was his top priority.

While talking to journalists at his office, the commissioner informed that the provincial government has provided 56 acres of land and buildings in Ratta Kulachi area for the Police Training and Police Tactical Schools. New buildings would also be constructed on this land in future.

He said that under the ‘Awami Agenda’ program of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, speedy work was underway in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Upper Waziristan, and Lower Waziristan districts.

The commissioner said that illegal encroachments were being eradicated from across the division.

In addition to celebrating Climate Change Week, cleanliness and other public welfare projects were being carried out in the region.

He mentioned that to promote healthy sports activities and encourage the youth towards positive engagements, grand sports competitions were being held in all the four districts of the division.

Replying to a question about the traffic issues in Dera Ismail Khan, he informed that following the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister two flyovers will be constructed with a total cost of Rs 3 billion to control the traffic congestion in the city.

