Law, Order Maintenance, Controlling Crimes Prime Focus In South Punjab: Addl IG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 02:57 PM

Law, order maintenance, controlling crimes prime focus in South Punjab: Addl IG

Newly designated Additional IG South Punjab, Dr Ehsaan Sadiq said that maintenance of law, order, checking sexual violence, child abuse and growing street crimes would be our focused areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Newly designated Additional IG South Punjab, Dr Ehsaan Sadiq said that maintenance of law, order, checking sexual violence, child abuse and growing street crimes would be our focused areas.

He informed that police were also part of the society and changes in the system could not take place over night adding that it is a continuous process.

During an introductory meeting with journalists at his office, he disclosed that more people die of traffic accidents in the country on daily basis as compared to murders.

The Addl IG announced to constitute traffic management committees besides recruiting students as scouts for smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Community including media personnel will be engaged for the committees which will help in sensitizing public too in this connection, he said and added that the traffic scouts would help police for two or three hours daily for smooth flow of traffic in the city.

He stressed that criminal justice system should play its role and any police action which is above the law was not desirable.

To a question, he replied that it was a common observation that policemen use mobile phone during duty hours which distracts their attention.

However, cell phones cannot be disallowed as it is source of communication between the staffers and department.

To another question the Addl IG informed that posting of Station House Officers (SHOs) was prerogative of CPOs and DPOs and he does not intend to interfere and added that first of all A-Category Station House Officers are deputed and if they are not available, then they are chosen from B-Category.

"Our action should speak louder than words," Mr Sadiq maintained and added that he believed in practical steps for implementation for betterment in policing.

"Misuse of power is a challenge. We will curb it. As uniform force, we have greater responsibility," he concluded.

