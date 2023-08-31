Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Caretaker Balochistan Home Minister Mir Muhammad Zubair Khan Jamali Thursday said the priority of present government was to maintain law and order situation and ensure protection to lives and properties of people in the province

He expressed these views while discussing the visit of the Provincial Directorate General of Balochistan Levies Force here.

The minister was received by Director General Levies Force Balochistan Naseebullah Khan during his arrival at the Levies Directorate.

A uniformed troop of the Levies saluted him, after which the minister visited the martyrs' memorial and laid a wreath on their graves.

Later, the minister along with the DG inspected the various departments of the directorate.

On this occasion, Director Admin Abdul Ghaffar Magsi, Deputy Director Finance Shahnawaz Mandukhel, Public Relations Officer Mohib Tareen were also present.

Naseebullah Khan Kakar briefed the minister about the performance of Levies Force and others and said that special attention was being paid to discipline in the force.

He said that by making merit the slogan, matters were being taken forward in the department, adding that the officers and personnel of the force were working day and night to protect the life and property of the people.

The minister said that Levies Force had valuable services for the restoration of law and order situation in the province.

He said that the martyrs of the Levies Force were our heroes who had sacrificed their lives in line with duty.

He also paid tributes to the Levies officials for performing their duties honestly, adding "We hoped that they will fulfill the Primary duty of protecting public life and property with the same spirit.

He said that the people of the province had confidence in Levies Force which was a good omen adding that negligence and lapses for protecting public life and property were intolerable.

