UrduPoint.com

Law, Order Situation Be Improved On Emergent Basis, PTI Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Law, order situation be improved on emergent basis, PTI leader

PTI leader Imran Qureshi on Monday said the law and order situation in Hyderabad and other cities had deteriorated which needs to be improved on an emergent basis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :PTI leader Imran Qureshi on Monday said the law and order situation in Hyderabad and other cities had deteriorated which needs to be improved on an emergent basis.

In a statement, the PTI leader said several crime incidents are being reported in the city while people were deprived of their valuable assets.

Qureshi said from Karachi to Kashmore, the law and order situation deteriorated for which strict actions by law enforcement agencies were needed to provide relief to the common men.

He demanded action against criminal elements to overcome crime incidents in urban areas of the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Law And Order Hyderabad Kashmore Criminals From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

28 seconds ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.