Law, order situation be improved on emergent basis, PTI leader

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :PTI leader Imran Qureshi on Monday said the law and order situation in Hyderabad and other cities had deteriorated which needs to be improved on an emergent basis.

In a statement, the PTI leader said several crime incidents are being reported in the city while people were deprived of their valuable assets.

Qureshi said from Karachi to Kashmore, the law and order situation deteriorated for which strict actions by law enforcement agencies were needed to provide relief to the common men.

He demanded action against criminal elements to overcome crime incidents in urban areas of the province.