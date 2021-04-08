UrduPoint.com
Law & Order Situation Improved In Chamalang Due To Efforts Of Pak-Army: Sardar Afzal

Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Tribal and political leader Sardar Shair Afzal Loni on Thursday said that Law and order situation has been improved in Chamalang Coal Mines area due to the numerous efforts of Pakistan Army while mining was being extracted in a peaceful environment.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of coal-miners called on him at his office here.

Sardar Shair Afzal Loni also demanded that Pakistan Army should also be assigned in other mining areas of Balochistan in order to enhance activities of mines business in the respective area of the province.

He said"The services of Pakistan Army for the development of the country are unforgettable,Pak Army and other security forces had sacrificed their precious lives for the establishment of durable peace in the province.

" He said that due to the efforts of Pak Army, mining was being carried out in Chamalang area of Balochistan which was accumulating million of rupees of tax in the state exchequer. Fear and danger were at work.

He said with deployment of Pakistan Army in Chamalang, law and order has been maintained and coalminers were engaged in their works without any fear or danger.

He said that attacks on coal mines and miners in March,Shahrag and other areas were reprehensible and also demanded that Pakistan Army would be deployed in these areas also to ensure safety of life and property of miners.

