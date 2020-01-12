UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law & Order Situation In Pakistan Far Better Now: Ijaz Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

Law & order situation in Pakistan far better now: Ijaz Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah said here Sunday that the law and order situation in the country was far better than the past and year 2020 would not only be the year of change but also of the country's progress and prosperity.

He expressed these views in a brief talk with the media after participating as the chief guest in a polo match in which Team Yellow won the title of Pakistan Polo Cup after a thrilling match with final score of five-three.

The final match was also witnessed by local and foreign players, who appreciated the polo teams for presenting a wonderful match.

To a question, the federal interior minister termed it a routine matter that allied parties had by and large reservations over some issues, however, year 2020 would prove to be the year of development and prosperity of Pakistan.

To another question, he said that politics penetrated into cricket sports. "We are going to organise PSL matches in Pakistan as law and order situation is now far better than the past. You are well aware that who is thwarting Bangladesh team's trip to Pakistan," he maintained.

About Indian army chief's statement against Pakistan, he termed it irresponsible remarks, adding that he shouldnot have given such statement in the prevailing situation.

