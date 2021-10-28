Law & order situation in Sindh not under control: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Thursday, reached at Ayoub goth area to express solidarity with family of a young man who was murdered while offering resistance to robbers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Thursday, reached at Ayoub goth area to express solidarity with family of a young man who was murdered while offering resistance to robbers.

It is the second incident of murder within a week in the area and the residents are on protest against poor law and order.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, while speaking at the occasion, said that law and order situation in Sindh was not in control and criminal elements were at large. Robberies in broad day light become a common scene and people who resisted outlaws were being shot dead, he added.

The police were not disposing of their duties and could be seen protecting land grabbers, selling narcotics and receiving extortion, Haleem alleged adding that citizens of the entire province particularly of its capital Karachi were abandoned at mercy of outlaws.

In deteriorating law and order, the people were not feeling safe and police had lost public confidence while citizens demanding that Rangers should be deputed in their areas to check the criminals, Haleem observed.

In Sindh, the police has been heavily politicized as posting of SSPs and SHOs being done on political basis while staff at police stations had developed complicity with local criminals, he alleged, adding that citizens of Rajput Society Ayoub Goth area apprehended robbers red handed and handed them over to police along with illegal pistol and live rounds.

But, the local police set the robbers free and later the same criminals assassinated one of the citizens Rao Aftab in broad day light on Thursday, Haleem Adil stated asserting that police through this act conveyed a message to citizens that they should not resist the outlaws otherwise they would meet harsh consequences.

The opposition leader condemned the incident of cold blooded murder and demanded that honest, dutiful and well reputed police personnel be deputed at police stations to check criminal activities.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that he would not leave the masses on mercy of muggers and would raise voice at every forum and take every possible step for safety and protection of the people of his constituency PS99, citizens of Karachi and the entire Sindh province.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Haleem Adil Sheikh, written a letter to Chief Secretary Sindh for activation of price control committees throughout the province to provide relief to people.

He mentioned in the letter that Sindh government had fixed official rate of wheat at Rs 1950 per 40 kg and according to the fixed rate market price of wheat flour should be Rs 55 per kg but people were compelled to purchase wheat flour at exorbitant rates ranging between Rs 70 to 80 per kilogram.

While across Sindh, the commodity prices are higher than actual sale price and a considerable number of complaints being received from the general public that profiteers selling flour, sugar, milk & curd, pulses, rice, vegetables, fruits and other groceries at higher prices, he stated.

Haleem Adil pointed out that due to inactivity of price control committees and lack of check and balance mechanism in Sindh profiteers were selling groceries at prices they like.

"I myself have visited many places to check rates of edibles and other items of daily use and found them highly inflated," Haleem said adding that shopkeepers also complained that they were not receiving the price list issued by Sindh government for many past years.

The opposition leader stressed on activating price control committees at tahseel level across the province at the earliest to ensure supply of food items at fixed rates to the people of Sindh who were suffering due to profiteering and overpricing.